RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN heads to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant | Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's south | Vatican: Pope condemns Russia’s ‘repugnant’ war
Home » Business & Finance » Amtrak's Virginia routes see…

Amtrak’s Virginia routes see ridership record in July

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 31, 2022, 10:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Amtrak’s four state-supported routes in Virginia carried a record 110,256 passengers in July. It’s a 28.9% increase over June, and 19.8% higher than its pre-pandemic ridership numbers from July 2019.

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority launched new round-trip routes to Roanoke and Norfolk in July, and resumed an additional round-trip to Newport News that was suspended during the pandemic. Its Newport News route, with seven stops between Alexandria and Newport News, had the largest gain.

The Roanoke-to-Alexandria route, which makes five stops, has returned to pre-pandemic ridership.

Amtrak is getting back to pre-pandemic ridership numbers. (Courtesy Amtrak)

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority launched state-supported rail service in 2009. There are 17 stops along all four corridors.

Last year, Virginia reached agreements with Amtrak, CSX and Virginia Railway Express to expand commuter and freight rail in the commonwealth, as part of a $3.7 billion Transforming Rail in Virginia program, a 10-year investment to better connect the Northeast and Southeast corridors.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CACI wins $5.7 billion award to start privatizing Air Force network management

Lawmakers seek OPM update on plans to expand infertility coverage for federal employees

DCSA opens ‘front door’ to next-gen background investigation system

Army wants its business systems of the future to be intuitive to users

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up