WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Home » Business & Finance » 30-year mortgage rates drop…

30-year mortgage rates drop back below 5%

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 5, 2022, 9:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

For the first time in four months, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell below 5% this week.

Freddie Mac reports 30-year fixed-rates averaged 4.99% this week, falling sharply from an average of 5.3% last week. As recently as June, 30-year rates were averaging almost 6%.

A year ago, 30-year rates averaged 2.77%.

“Mortgage rates remained volatile due to the tug of war between inflationary pressures and a clear slowdown in economic growth,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

“The high uncertainty surrounding inflation and other factors will likely cause rates to remain variable, especially as the Federal Reserve attempts to navigate the current economic environment.”

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.26% this week, down from 4.58% last week. A 15-year fix averaged 2.1% a year ago.

With rates the highest they’ve been in years, adjustable-rate mortgages have regained some popularity with buyers. The average rate on a five-year adjustable-rate mortgage was 4.25% this week. A year ago, five-year adjustable rates averaged 2.4%.

Below is a list of weekly mortgage rate averages so far in 2022:

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA needs funds after staffing shortages

NRO director touts expanding commercial satellite partnerships

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

3 agencies receive first installment of funds to improve customer experience

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up