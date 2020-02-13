Water’s End Brewery opening 2nd taproom in Woodbridge

Water's End Brewery, in Lake Ridge, Virginia, started by a former Fairfax County police officer in 2016, is opening a second location in Woodbridge that will more than triple its brewing capacity.

The new location, at the Potomac Festival Shopping Center, will have 1.500 square feet of space devoted to a new 10 barrel brew house, increasing its brewing capacity to more than 1,000 barrels a year.

The original Water’s End brewery, in Lake Ridge’s Dillingham Square, has about 500 square feet of space dedicated to its three-barrel brew house. It maxed out its brewing capacity at 360 barrels in 2019.

Water’s End expects to open the Woodbridge location this summer.

Former Fairfax County police officer Zach Mote started Water’s End with friends Josh Fournelle and Ryan Sharkey. Fournelle eventually left a career as a recruiter at a software company to work full-time at the brewery.

Fournelle manages the taproom; Sharkey and Mote run brewing and production.

Water’s End flagship beers have names including Damn Beer, The Stout and Don’t Haze Me, Bro.

