Ted’s Bulletin signs lease for One Loudoun

It will be the seventh D.C.-area location for Ted’s Bulletin and will open in early 2023.

Ted’s Bulletin will bring its all-day menu to Ashburn, Virginia, with a lease at One Loudoun.

“We’ve had our eyes on this market for a while, and One Loudoun gave us the opportunity to access this area in need of a go-to neighborhood eatery that is approachable and premium in quality,” said owner Steve Salis.

There are plans for additional Ted’s Bulletin locations in 2023 as well.

Salis, co-founder of &pizza, acquired Ted’s Bulletin in 2017 with plans to expand the brand in the D.C. region. The Loudoun location is part of a focus to expand beyond the density of urban markets and into emerging markets with diverse communities.

The first Ted’s Bulletin opened on D.C.’s 14th Street NW in 2010. It has expanded to locations in Capitol Hill, Gaithersburg, Merrifield, Reston and Ballston.

In addition to its classic American dishes, Ted’s is also well-known for its homemade pop tarts, milkshakes and boozy shakes.

Salis acquired Kramerbooks & Afterwords Cafe, now just Kramers, in Dupont Circle in 2017. More recently, Salis and business partner Rob Sonderman, pitmaster at Federalist Pig, teamed up to open Honeymoon Chicken, a classic fried chicken restaurant in D.C.’s Petworth neighborhood.

In addition to Ted’s, Federalist Pig and Honeymoon Chicken, Salis’ Catalogue network also includes Sidekick Bakery, and Ensemble Digital Kitchen, an all-digital food hall which operates as one kitchen for pickup or delivery of menu items from each of the other restaurants.