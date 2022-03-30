RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia shelling where it vowed to cut back | 4M leave Ukraine | Poland to end Russian oil imports | How to help
Ted’s Bulletin signs lease for One Loudoun

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 30, 2022, 8:41 AM

Ted’s Bulletin will bring its all-day menu to Ashburn, Virginia, with a lease at One Loudoun.

It will be the seventh D.C.-area location for Ted’s Bulletin and will open in early 2023.

“We’ve had our eyes on this market for a while, and One Loudoun gave us the opportunity to access this area in need of a go-to neighborhood eatery that is approachable and premium in quality,” said owner Steve Salis.

The Ted’s Bulletin has signed a lease for One Loudoun. The location will open in early 2023. (Courtesy Ted’s Bulletin)

There are plans for additional Ted’s Bulletin locations in 2023 as well.

Salis, co-founder of &pizza, acquired Ted’s Bulletin in 2017 with plans to expand the brand in the D.C. region. The Loudoun location is part of a focus to expand beyond the density of urban markets and into emerging markets with diverse communities.

The first Ted’s Bulletin opened on D.C.’s 14th Street NW in 2010. It has expanded to locations in Capitol Hill, Gaithersburg, Merrifield, Reston and Ballston.

In addition to its classic American dishes, Ted’s is also well-known for its homemade pop tarts, milkshakes and boozy shakes.

Salis acquired Kramerbooks & Afterwords Cafe, now just Kramers, in Dupont Circle in 2017. More recently, Salis and business partner Rob Sonderman, pitmaster at Federalist Pig, teamed up to open Honeymoon Chicken, a classic fried chicken restaurant in D.C.’s Petworth neighborhood.

In addition to Ted’s, Federalist Pig and Honeymoon Chicken, Salis’ Catalogue network also includes Sidekick Bakery, and Ensemble Digital Kitchen, an all-digital food hall which operates as one kitchen for pickup or delivery of menu items from each of the other restaurants.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

