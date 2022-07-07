Pink Taco brings ‘damn good tacos’ to Navy Yard

Los Angeles-based Pink Taco has opened a restaurant in D.C.'s Navy Yard, one of just five locations, with others in L.A., Boston, Miami, and New York.

The business whose motto is “Devoted to damn good tacos,” also recently opened its New York City location this year at 7 Times Square.

The D.C. location, which opened June 27, is at 100 M Street, S.E., about a half block from both the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro and Nats Park.

Pink Taco’s menu covers all the Mexican restaurant bases, from guacamole and quesadillas to salads, fajitas, enchiladas (including a lobster version) and more than a half dozen kinds of tacos, including its namesake the Pink Taco — adobo chicken tinga with a pink tortilla.

Sides include a Mexican-style corn on the cob, and desserts include churros.

Unique to the D.C. location is a craft-cocktail program that will debut drinks later added to its other locations. There are also several margaritas on the menu, including a flaming margarita.

The Navy Yard location also serves weekend brunch.

Pink Taco has an L.A. celebrity following, with fans who include Jennifer Lopez, Snoop Dogg, Johnny Depp and Jennifer Aniston.

The first Pink Taco opened in 1999, founded by the late Harry Morton, grandson of Morton’s steakhouse co-founder and son of Hard Rock Cafe’s co-founder. He was also an owner of West Hollywood’s famous Viper Room nightclub.

You can see the D.C. location’s full restaurant menu online at Pink Taco’s website.