Maryland casinos see gaming revenue growth slow

After May brought the second best month on record for Maryland’s casinos, gaming revenue appears to have slowed.
Maryland’s six casinos generated $162.7 million of gaming revenue in June, up less than 1% from a year ago, and down from $178.8 million in May.
Maryland Lottery and Gaming reported the state’s share of June gaming revenue was $68.4 million, the majority of which goes to the state’s Education Trust Fund.
MGM National Harbor generated the most gambling revenue in June, at $68.4 million, up 7.4% from a year ago. Gaming revenue at Live! Casino & Hotel was $56 million — 4.2% lower than a year earlier.
Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore saw little change when compared to last year, reporting $17.1 million in gaming revenue.
The state’s three smaller casinos, Ocean Downs, Hollywood Casino and Rocky Gap, all had June gaming revenue totals that were lower than a year earlier.
In May of 2021, all capacity restrictions at Maryland casinos were lifted.
Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino gaming revenue and contributions to the state online.