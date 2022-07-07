Maryland casinos see gaming revenue growth slow

After May brought the second best month on record for Maryland's casinos, gaming revenue appears to have slowed.

After May brought the second best month on record for Maryland’s casinos, gaming revenue appears to have slowed.

Maryland’s six casinos generated $162.7 million of gaming revenue in June, up less than 1% from a year ago, and down from $178.8 million in May.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming reported the state’s share of June gaming revenue was $68.4 million, the majority of which goes to the state’s Education Trust Fund.

MGM National Harbor generated the most gambling revenue in June, at $68.4 million, up 7.4% from a year ago. Gaming revenue at Live! Casino & Hotel was $56 million — 4.2% lower than a year earlier.

Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore saw little change when compared to last year, reporting $17.1 million in gaming revenue.

The state’s three smaller casinos, Ocean Downs, Hollywood Casino and Rocky Gap, all had June gaming revenue totals that were lower than a year earlier.

In May of 2021, all capacity restrictions at Maryland casinos were lifted.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino gaming revenue and contributions to the state online.