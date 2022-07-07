RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Griner's Moscow trial resumes | ‘We are patriots’ | War to overshadow G20 talks | Russia pounds rebel-claimed region | Fears of natural gas emergency
Maryland casinos see gaming revenue growth slow

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 7, 2022, 9:04 AM

After May brought the second best month on record for Maryland’s casinos, gaming revenue appears to have slowed.

Maryland’s six casinos generated $162.7 million of gaming revenue in June, up less than 1% from a year ago, and down from $178.8 million in May.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming reported the state’s share of June gaming revenue was $68.4 million, the majority of which goes to the state’s Education Trust Fund.

MGM National Harbor generated the most gambling revenue in June, at $68.4 million, up 7.4% from a year ago. Gaming revenue at Live! Casino & Hotel was $56 million — 4.2% lower than a year earlier.

Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore saw little change when compared to last year, reporting $17.1 million in gaming revenue.

The state’s three smaller casinos, Ocean Downs, Hollywood Casino and Rocky Gap, all had June gaming revenue totals that were lower than a year earlier.

In May of 2021, all capacity restrictions at Maryland casinos were lifted.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino gaming revenue and contributions to the state online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

