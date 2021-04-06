With most restrictions eased, Maryland casinos had a record month

Maryland’s six casinos generated $169.2 million in gaming revenue in March, a record high and up 3.6% from March of 2019, when casinos produced the previous single month record.

Maryland’s 50% capacity restriction for casinos was lifted March 12, with the exceptions of MGM National Harbor and Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino. MGM raised capacity from 25% to 50% on March 12, and Horseshoe Casino raised capacity from 25% to 50% on March 26. The remaining four casinos have no capacity limitations, however, some slot machine and gaming table seats remain blocked off to comply with social-distancing guidelines.

Maryland collected $71 million in casino gaming revenue last month, 5.3% more than March of 2019. The state’s Education Trust Fund’s share of that was $51.6 million.

MGM National Harbor led for gaming revenue in March, at $66.5 million, up 6% from March 2019. Live! Casino & Hotel at Arundel Mills generated $61.8 million, up 9.2% from March 2019.

Horseshoe Casino continues to struggle, despite more capacity. Its March gaming revenue was $19.8 million, down 22.7% from March 2019.

The state’s three smaller casinos also all had higher gaming revenue than two years earlier, up 21% at Hollywood Casino, up 13.3% at Ocean Downs Casino and up 8.6% at Rocky Gap Casino.

Last year, all six casinos in Maryland were completely closed from March 16 to June 19 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino gaming revenue and the state’s share online.