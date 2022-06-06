Maryland casinos have 2nd-best month ever

Maryland’s six casinos generated a total of $178.8 million in gaming revenue in May. That's the second-highest monthly gaming revenue total since July 2021.

Maryland’s six casinos generated a total of $178.8 million in gaming revenue in May. That’s 3.7% more than May 2021, and the second-highest monthly gaming revenue total since July 2021, when the casinos generated $180 million.

May 2021 was the first month since the start of the pandemic with no capacity restrictions in place.

Of May’s total, the state of Maryland collects $73.5 million for various state programs, the majority of which goes to the state’s Education Trust Fund.

MGM National Harbor led casinos in May, with $76 million in gaming revenue, up 11.1% from a year earlier. Live! Casino and Hotel had $62.7 million in gaming revenue, up 2.2% from a year earlier.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino saw a 9.4% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue, at $17.7 million last month.

The state’s three smaller casinos also saw year-over-year gaming revenue declines of 1.1% to 5.5%.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino gaming revenue and contributions to the state online.