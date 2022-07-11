JetBlue returns to BWI Marshall

RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Strikes in Kharkiv 'absolute terrorism' | Ukraine Muslims pray for victory | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 11, 2022, 9:16 AM

JetBlue is the most recent airline to resume service from BWI Marshall Airport after suspending flights at the beginning of the pandemic.

JetBlue now operates daily flights from BWI to Boston’s Logan airport, a route it suspended in April 2020. It was the only JetBlue service at BWI before the pandemic began.

JetBlue operates flights to Boston and six other destinations from Reagan National Airport. JetBlue dropped its flights from Dulles International Airport to both Boston and JFK airports in 2019.

JetBlue is the latest airline to resume pandemic-era suspended flights at BWI Marshall.

Air Canada resumed nonstop flights to Montreal in June and Toronto in May. Condor has resumed its flights to Frankfurt. British Airways has resumed its flights to London.

Several airlines new to BWI Marshall have launched new service this year, including PLAY, Iceland Air and Avelo.

BWI Marshall had 18.8 million passengers in 2021, 68% more than in 2020.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

