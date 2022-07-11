JetBlue returns to BWI Marshall

JetBlue is the most recent airline to resume service from BWI Marshall Airport after suspending flights at the beginning of the pandemic.

JetBlue now operates daily flights from BWI to Boston’s Logan airport, a route it suspended in April 2020. It was the only JetBlue service at BWI before the pandemic began.

JetBlue operates flights to Boston and six other destinations from Reagan National Airport. JetBlue dropped its flights from Dulles International Airport to both Boston and JFK airports in 2019.

Air Canada resumed nonstop flights to Montreal in June and Toronto in May. Condor has resumed its flights to Frankfurt. British Airways has resumed its flights to London.

Several airlines new to BWI Marshall have launched new service this year, including PLAY, Iceland Air and Avelo.

BWI Marshall had 18.8 million passengers in 2021, 68% more than in 2020.