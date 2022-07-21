WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 7/21/2022

The Associated Press

July 21, 2022, 4:24 PM

Stocks extended their winning streak on Wall Street Thursday. The gains came amid a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits.

The S&P 500 returned to its highest level in six weeks.

Much of the focus was on Europe, where the central bank raised interest rates for the first time in 11 years.

In the U.S., reports suggested the economy is slowing more than expected, while a better-than-expected profit report from Tesla headlined a mixed set of earnings.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 39.05 points, or 1%, to 3,998.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 162.06 points, or 0.5%, to 32,036.90.

The Nasdaq rose 161.96 points, or 1.4%, to 12,059.61.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.74 points, or 0.5%, to 1,836.69.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 135.79 points, or 3.5%.

The Dow is up 748.64 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 607.19 points, or 5.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 92.32 points, or 5.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 767.23 points, or 16.1%.

The Dow is down 4,301.40 points, or 11.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,585.36 points, or 22.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 408.62 points, or 18.2%.

