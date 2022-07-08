DC restaurants (and a Baltimore one) get Historic Small Restaurant grants

American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation have awarded a total of $1 million to 25 U.S. historic and independent restaurants. The list includes two in the Washington area, and one in Baltimore.

This is the second year for the Backing Historic Small Restaurants grant program. Receiving grants this year locally are:

China King’s Restaurant in historic downtown Leesburg, which opened in 1972.

Mr. Henry’s in D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, which opened as a country-western bar in 1966.

Max’s Taphouse on the Fells Point waterfront in Baltimore has been family owned and operated since 1986.

Each of the 25 restaurants receives a $40,000 grant that can be used to improve the restaurant’s space, cover operating costs and grow their business.

“These establishments have served their communities for decades, and they represent a diverse collection of cuisines and cultures that are integral to the fabric of their neighborhoods, ” said Madge Thomas, president of the American Express Foundation.

The grants are part of American Express’ Backing Small initiative that provides small businesses with financial support and other resources.

A list of all 25 historic restaurants receiving grants is online.