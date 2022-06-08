Trader Joe’s opens first Prince George’s Co. store in College Park

Trader Joe’s will open its first Prince George’s County location in College Park later this year.

The store will occupy ground-level retail space at Bozzuto’s residential development, the Aster, opening this summer. It is at 4429 Calvert Road, at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue, near the main University of Maryland College Park campus.

College Park and Prince George’s County courted the grocer as an anchor store for the area, and is part of the university’s push, through its Terrapin Development Company, to attract more retail tenants to the area.

Other retailers the College Park area has attracted include discount grocery Lidl, Target and Whole Foods Market.

The Aster includes about 400 apartments and 70,000 square feet of available retail space.

Trader Joe’s, with a loyal following for its Tiki-themed grocery stores, recently opened its newest D.C. area location in Bethesda at 7900 Wisconsin Avenue, the first new store it has opened in Maryland in 14 years. It has another Bethesda location at the Shops of Wisconsin at 6831 Wisconsin Avenue.

Boston-based Trader Joe’s now has 20 locations in the D.C. area, and ranks as the 11th-largest grocer by sales in the D.C. region.

The first Trader Joe’s opened in Pasadena, California, in 1967. The chain is named after its founder Joe Coulombe. There are about 530 Trader Joe’s locations nationwide.