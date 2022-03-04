CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Trader Joe’s opening second Bethesda store

March 4, 2022, 11:34 AM

Trader Joe’s is bringing another of its funky, Tiki-themed grocery stores to the D.C. area, with a second store in Bethesda, Maryland.

The store, at 7900 Wisconsin Ave., is the first new store Trader Joe’s has opened in Maryland in 14 years. Its other Bethesda store is at 6831 Wisconsin Ave. at the Shops of Wisconsin.

The new Bethesda location will open March 17.

It is on the ground floor of a 17-story, 322-unit apartment building developed by JBG Smith, which was completed last summer.

The 10,500-square-foot store has a few nods to its neighborhood, including artwork highlighting the Woodmont Triangle, Capital Crescent Trail, Lockhouse 6, Congressional Golf Course and the historic Bethesda Theater.

Trader Joe’s will open its second Bethesda location on the ground level of a new apartment building. (Courtesy JBG Smith)

It said the majority of employees live in the Bethesda area. Additional hiring is underway.

Trader Joe’s has 20 locations in the D.C. area. It ranks as the 11th-largest grocer by sales in the D.C. metro, counting for about 26% of all sales.

The first Trader Joe’s opened in Pasadena, California, in 1967. The chain is named after its founder Joe Coulombe. It has about 530 locations nationwide.

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

