New Loudoun Co. auto dealership caters to well-heeled buyers

Some of the most expensive vehicles for sale can be found under one roof at a new luxury auto dealership that has opened in Loudoun County.

Exclusive Automotive Group has relocated its original, smaller dealership, which opened in Tysons in 2012, to 45180 Russell Branch Parkway in Ashburn.

The dealership is a factory-authorized dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley Motors, Karma Automotive and Koenigsegg.

The 42,000-square-foot facility includes a 20,000-square-foot second-story showroom visible to traffic on Route 7. The dealership can accommodate up to 170 vehicles, including 18 inside the showroom.

The space includes a high-end lounge with a catering kitchen that will be used to host functions and can be rented out for events.

“We hope and expect our Exclusive Automotive Group’s new ability in Ashburn will become the epicenter of luxury in the Greater Washington region,” founding partner Bill Shawn said. “Our state-of-the-art amenities, our world-class exotic and luxury cars, and our planned events will attract sophisticated enthusiasts and discerning consumers from near and far.”

Thank you to everyone attending our grand opening celebration Saturday! We are excited to be a part of the Ashburn community! #ashburnva @oneloudoun pic.twitter.com/H1pWJvrTsD — Exclusive Auto Group (@EAGDC) June 26, 2022

Its current inventory includes a 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $360,995 and an Aston Martin DBX, at $229,386.