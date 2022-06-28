SUPREME COURT NEWS: Calif. voters to vote right to abortion | States' response to Abortion ruling | Justices side with convicted doctors | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
New Loudoun Co. auto dealership caters to well-heeled buyers

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 28, 2022, 9:54 AM

Some of the most expensive vehicles for sale can be found under one roof at a new luxury auto dealership that has opened in Loudoun County.

Exclusive Automotive Group has relocated its original, smaller dealership, which opened in Tysons in 2012, to 45180 Russell Branch Parkway in Ashburn.

The dealership is a factory-authorized dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley Motors, Karma Automotive and Koenigsegg.

The 42,000-square-foot facility includes a 20,000-square-foot second-story showroom visible to traffic on Route 7. The dealership can accommodate up to 170 vehicles, including 18 inside the showroom.

The space includes a high-end lounge with a catering kitchen that will be used to host functions and can be rented out for events.

(Courtesy Exclusive Automotive Group)

“We hope and expect our Exclusive Automotive Group’s new ability in Ashburn will become the epicenter of luxury in the Greater Washington region,” founding partner Bill Shawn said. “Our state-of-the-art amenities, our world-class exotic and luxury cars, and our planned events will attract sophisticated enthusiasts and discerning consumers from near and far.”

Its current inventory includes a 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $360,995 and an Aston Martin DBX, at $229,386.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

