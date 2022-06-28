SUPREME COURT NEWS: Calif. voters to vote right to abortion | States' response to Abortion ruling | Justices side with convicted doctors | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Majority of Hilton’s hotels are now pet friendly

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 28, 2022, 9:24 AM

McLean, Virginia-based Hilton Worldwide now has pet-friendly policies at nearly 85% of its hotels across seven brands in the U.S., responding to an increase in pet owners traveling with them.

Hilton has also extended a partnership with Mars Petcare to ensure pet owners can get what they need during their stay.

More than 4,600 of Hilton’s hotels in the U.S. and Canada now allow pets and offer services to accommodate them.

“With 23 million families adding pets to their homes over the last two years, this summer will be the first time many of these pets hit the road with their parents,” Jessa Paschke, a pet behavior consultant at Mars Petcare, said.

Global hospitality leader Hilton, and Mars Petcare, the world’s largest pet care company, are expanding their partnership established in September 2021. The companies will now offer access to virtual support from the Mars Pet Expert Team (PET) during their stay via Mars PET On-Demand — an online service to answer questions related to traveling with your cat or dog — at more than 4,600 hotels in Hilton’s portfolio across the U.S. and Canada. (Courtesy Hilton Worldwide)

Hilton guests traveling with pets have access to pet health, wellness and behavioral support from Mars Petcare. Banfield Pet Hospital, with about 1,000 veterinary offices, also waives enrollment fees for Hilton guests and provides 24/7 access to live chats with veterinarians.

Many Hilton hotels also provide pet bowls and waste bags. Its Canopy brand has a Paws in the Neighborhood program, which provides guests with dog beds, food and a gift bag with toys. At its Homewood Suites hotels, staff provides local pet-friendly resources, such as where local dog parks are and what pet-friendly restaurants are nearby.

“Leaving a pet behind or boarding them when traveling can be stressful for both pets and their owners. Most hotels in Hilton’s pet-friendly brands welcome our guests and their furry friends, especially now when pet-friendly accommodations have become such a key factor,” Phil Cordell, global head brand for Canopy, said.

Cordell said more travelers are choosing destinations and hotels based on pet-friendly policies.

