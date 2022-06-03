RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 4:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks ended another bumpy week with more losses Friday as invesetors considered the downside of the still-strong U.S. jobs market.

The S&P 500 marked its eighth losing week in the last nine. Losses in big technology companies helped pull the Nasdaq down.

A report showing stronger hiring last month than expected is good news for the economy amid worries about a possible recession. But many investors saw it keeping the Federal Reserve on its path to hiking interest rates aggressively.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 68.28 points, or 1.6%, to 4,108.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 348.58 points, or 1%, to 32,899.70.

The Nasdaq fell 304.16 points, or 2.5%, to 12,012.73.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.62 points, or 0.8%, to 1,883.05.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 49.70 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow fell 313.26 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq fell 118.40 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 fell 4.84 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 657.64 points, or 13.8%.

The Dow is down 3,438.60 points, or 9.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,632.24 points, or 23.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 362.26 points, or 16.1%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up