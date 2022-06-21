Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | Local election news
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 3:39 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.09 to $110.65 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 52 cents to $114.65 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery was unchanged at $3.79 a gallon. July heating oil rose 2 cents to $4.36 a gallon. July natural gas fell 13 cents to $6.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $1.80 to $1,838.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 18 cents to $21.77 an ounce and July copper rose 3 cents to $4.04 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.54 Japanese yen from 135.15 yen. The euro rose to $1.0532 from $1.0501.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

