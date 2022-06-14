RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians control 80% of Sieverodonetsk | Pope blasts Russian 'cruelty' | Humor helps Ukrainians cope with trauma | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 3:11 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $2 to $118.93 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $1.10 to $121.17 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 5 cents to $3.99 a gallon. July heating oil rose 11 cents to $4.39 a gallon. July natural gas fell $1.42 to $7.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $18.30 to $1,813.50 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 31 cents to $20.95 an ounce and July copper fell 5 cents to $4.16 a pound.

The dollar rose to 135.30 Japanese yen from 134.28 yen. The euro fell to $1.0411 from $1.0425.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

