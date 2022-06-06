RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | Live updates | Russia hits Kyiv | How long can Ukraine keep up?
Home » Business & Finance » Baltimore near the top…

Baltimore near the top for zombie foreclosures

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 6, 2022, 9:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Foreclosure starts are on the rise now that government protections against lenders starting them have ended, and 8.3% of homes in some stage of foreclosure in Baltimore are unoccupied, behind only Cleveland among big cities with a large share of vacant foreclosures.

Those properties are called zombie foreclosures.

One of the reasons homes in foreclosure are unoccupied is because, depending on jurisdiction, a foreclosure can take a long time.

“Sometimes it can take up to three years for a foreclosure to get processed,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence for property data firm ATTOM Data Solutions.

“At some point, the borrowers frankly just give up and move on and leave the property behind because they know it is inevitable that they are going to lose it at some point. They want to get a fresh start somewhere.”

A zombie foreclosure is not good for the neighborhood.

“Nobody is actually tending to the property. The borrower has abandoned it. And the lender can’t take possession of the property until the foreclosure has been finalized. So now you have a property that nobody is taking care of, and nobody is monitoring,” Sharga said.

ATTOM Data reports a total of 7,569 residential properties facing possible foreclosure have been vacated by their owners nationwide this quarter.

Rising home loan foreclosures aren’t necessarily as bad of a sign as they were during the Great Recession 15 years ago. Almost 90% of homeowners nationwide in foreclosure have positive equity.

“Having equity gives financially distressed homeowners opportunity for a relatively soft landing — selling their home at a profit rather than losing everything to a foreclosure,” Sharga said.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up