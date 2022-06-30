Aslin Beer opens Logan Circle beer garden and coffee shop

Craft brewer Aslin Beer Co., with breweries and taprooms in Herndon and Alexandria, Virginia, opens a beer garden with coffee shop in D.C.’s Logan Circle Friday.

It is at 1740 14th St. NW, at 14th and S streets.

It’s happening, DC. It’s happening! See you starting tomorrow on 14th St. #logancircle pic.twitter.com/2J6m8LN4Jm — Aslin Beer (@Aslin_BeerCo) June 29, 2022

In addition to its many beers on tap, the coffee shop will be open early for craft coffees and lattes.

Aslin opened its first brewpub in Herndon in 2015. It relocated its Herndon location to a larger brewery and taproom with rooftop two years ago. Aslin’s Alexandria taproom opened in 2019.

The Logan Circle location is not Aslin’s first venture in the District. It set up a temporary beer garden just outside of Nats Park for part of the 2018 season on a then-empty parking lot.

Aslin plans to open a location in Pittsburgh, in the Strip District neighborhood, later this year.