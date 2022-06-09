RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | 'Caravan of death’ | War rap in Ukraine | More bodies found in Mariupol
Amazon Fresh opens 3 new stores in Northern Virginia

Jeff Clabaugh

June 9, 2022, 8:53 AM

Amazon Fresh is opening its newest cashier-less grocery stores in Crystal City, Manassas and Lorton. All three Northern Virginia locations have Just Walk Out technology, giving shoppers the option to fill their carts, leave the store and be charged for their purchases.

The technology uses a combination of cameras, computer vision and multiple sensors which determine which shoppers take what.

The stores also accept cash, SNAP, credit and debit cards.

The Manassas location, at 7807 Sudley Rd., opened June 9. The Lorton location, at 9409 Lorton Market St., opens June 23. The Crystal City location, at 1550 Crystal Dr., will open in coming weeks.

The first full-sized Amazon Fresh grocery store on the East Coast to feature the Just Walk Out technology opened in Fairfax in April. It is also an option at its smaller convenience-type Amazon Go stores.

The recently reopened Whole Foods Market in D.C.’s Glover Park also has Just Walk Out technology, one of the first Whole Foods with that option. Amazon owns Whole Foods.

There are other Amazon Fresh stores in Franconia, Fairfax and Chevy Chase, and a smaller footprint version on 14th Street in Northwest D.C.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

