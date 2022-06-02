Air Canada brings back BWI to Montreal flight ($148 each way)

Air Canada routes suspended in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on travel demand, are returning.

Air Canada resumed its nonstop flights from BWI Marshall Airport to Montreal on June 1, two weeks after resuming its nonstop flights from BWI to Toronto.

Both routes were suspended in March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on travel demand.

Air Canada operates two daily flights from BWI to Toronto currently, that will expand to three times per day starting July 1. Its Montreal flight is once daily.

Summer fares from BWI Marshall to Montreal are listed starting at $148 one-way on Air Canada’s website.

Air Canada and United Airlines operate flights from Dulles to Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary and Ottawa. Air Canada and American Airlines have flights from Reagan National to Toronto and Montreal. Delta flies from Reagan National to Montreal as well. All three fly from DCA to Vancouver and Calgary.

Air Canada and United fly from DCA to Ottawa.

At BWI, three new airlines have started service this year, including PLAY and Icelandair to Reykjavik, and Avelo Airlines to New Haven, Connecticut, Wilmington, North Carolina, and Orlando.

Other airlines that have resumed pandemic-suspended routes at BWI this year have included British Airways. Condor resumes BWI flights to Frankfurt, Germany this weekend.