When compared to states, DC has the highest unemployment rate

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 20, 2022, 12:46 PM

The District’s unemployment rate in April was 5.8%, down from 6.0% in March. But when compared to states, that is the highest unemployment rate in the nation.

D.C. was followed by New Mexico for the second-highest unemployment rate in April at 5.3%.

State unemployment rates are seasonally-adjusted.

Maryland’s unemployment rate fell to 4.2% last month, down from 4.6% in March. Virginia’s unemployment rate stood at 3.0%, unchanged from March.

Ten states posted record low unemployment rates in April, led by Nebraska and Utah, at 1.9% each. Minnesota, South Dakota, Idaho Alabama, Arizona, West Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi all had record low unemployment rates last month, based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data dating back to 1976.

A total of 18 states had lower unemployment rates than the national average of 3.6%.

BLS posts monthly unemployment rate and civilian workforce changes by state online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

