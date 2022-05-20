When compared to states, DC has the highest unemployment rate

The District’s unemployment rate in April was 5.8%, down from 6.0% in March, but when compared to states, that is the highest unemployment rate in the nation.

The District’s unemployment rate in April was 5.8%, down from 6.0% in March. But when compared to states, that is the highest unemployment rate in the nation.

D.C. was followed by New Mexico for the second-highest unemployment rate in April at 5.3%.

State unemployment rates are seasonally-adjusted.

Maryland’s unemployment rate fell to 4.2% last month, down from 4.6% in March. Virginia’s unemployment rate stood at 3.0%, unchanged from March.

Ten states posted record low unemployment rates in April, led by Nebraska and Utah, at 1.9% each. Minnesota, South Dakota, Idaho Alabama, Arizona, West Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi all had record low unemployment rates last month, based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data dating back to 1976.

A total of 18 states had lower unemployment rates than the national average of 3.6%.

BLS posts monthly unemployment rate and civilian workforce changes by state online.