When compared to states, DC has the highest unemployment rate

The District’s unemployment rate in April was 5.8%, down from 6.0% in March. But when compared to states, that is the highest unemployment rate in the nation.
D.C. was followed by New Mexico for the second-highest unemployment rate in April at 5.3%.
State unemployment rates are seasonally-adjusted.
Maryland’s unemployment rate fell to 4.2% last month, down from 4.6% in March. Virginia’s unemployment rate stood at 3.0%, unchanged from March.
Ten states posted record low unemployment rates in April, led by Nebraska and Utah, at 1.9% each. Minnesota, South Dakota, Idaho Alabama, Arizona, West Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi all had record low unemployment rates last month, based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data dating back to 1976.
A total of 18 states had lower unemployment rates than the national average of 3.6%.
BLS posts monthly unemployment rate and civilian workforce changes by state online.