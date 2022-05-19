RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs | Intel shows Russians fear abuse will backfire | Bodycam shows firsthand horror | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Home » Business & Finance » United applies for first-ever…

United applies for first-ever nonstop flights from DC to Cape Town

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 19, 2022, 9:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

United Airlines has filed an application with the U.S. Department of Transportation to start the first nonstops to Cape Town from Dulles International Airport. If approved, the flights could start Nov. 17.

The D.C. region has the fifth-largest South African-born population, according to United.

Dulles is one of United’s hub airports as well, meaning nonstop service to Cape Town would connect 55 U.S. cities to the route, or what United said is more than 90% of U.S. travel demand for Cape Town.

United is the largest carrier operating at Dulles, with more than 230 daily flights to nearly 100 destinations around the world.

“If awarded by the DOT, this historic nonstop service will significantly enhance travel options for consumers, strengthen ties between our countries legislative and diplomatic epicenters, and benefit thriving travel and tourism industries service our respective countries,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s Senior Vice President of International Network and Alliances.

United already operates nonstop service from Newark International to Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

One National Guard unit's idea to improve efficiency: spend less time filling out forms

DeJoy outlines USPS plans to close, consolidate facilities across its delivery network

Agencies saved about half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

Sailors facing long wait times for mental health assistance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up