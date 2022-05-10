RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pounds Odesa | Biden seeks $40B in aid | Lithuania's top diplomat calls for regime change | Putin's empty Victory Day speech
Home » Business & Finance » JPMorgan Chase opens DC…

JPMorgan Chase opens DC headquarters, will double regional branches

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 10, 2022, 8:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New York-based JPMorgan Chase, one of the few banks that is expanding its number of retail branches in the D.C. metro area, has cut the ribbon on its new mid-Atlantic headquarters in downtown D.C.

The bank has also more than doubled its original plans for branch openings between Baltimore and Richmond.

JPMorgan Chase has cut the ribbon on its new mid-Atlantic headquarters near McPherson Square in downtown D.C. (WTOP/Jeff Clabaugh)

“This region is one of the largest economies in the country,” said Peter Scher, chair of mid-Atlantic operations for Chase. “JPMorgan Chase is supporting the future of Greater Washington. Our hope is to provide more economic opportunity for all people no matter the neighborhoods where they live and work.”

Chase now plans to open 70 additional branches in the region by 2025, including 40 in D.C., and the Northern Virginia and Maryland suburbs. It says 30% will be in low- to moderate-income communities.

It also plans to open 20 new branches in the Baltimore area and 10 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The new mid-Atlantic headquarters, at 875 15th St. NW on the corner of McPherson Square, is the renovation of the Bowen Building, a 12-story, 231,000-square-foot historic building. The new headquarters consolidates nearly 600 JPMorgan Chase employees in D.C.

The company acquired the building from JBG Smith in 2018 for $140 million.

JPMorgan Chase has more than 1,300 employees in the D.C. region.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

Tabletop exercises to put CMMC 2.0 through the paces

Former deputy federal CIO Roat leaned on her relationships to achieve results

Retirement processing times inching down so far in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up