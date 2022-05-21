Jif peanut butter products recalled for potential salmonella

The J.M. Smucker Co. announced Saturday that it is recalling select Jif peanut butter products sold in the U.S. due to potential salmonella contamination.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

The recall comes less than two months after Hormel Foods had recalled three types of Skippy peanut butter due to some jars containing small bits of stainless steel from manufacturing equipment.

The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets, Jif said. Recalled products include the products below with lot codes 1274425 — 2140425. Lot codes are included alongside best-if-used-by date.

Full list of recalled products:

JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150025516

JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150025537

JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK: 5150024705

JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK: 5150024706

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150007565

JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL: 5150008026

JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE: 5150008051

JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE: 5150008058

JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE: 5150021889

JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE: 5150024114

JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO: 5150024130

JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO: 5150024136

JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO: 5150024137

JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK: 5150024143

JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150024163

JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO: 5150024170

JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK: 5150024174

JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150024177

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY: 5150024182

JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150024191

JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO: 5150024307

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150024321

JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150024322

JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150024331

JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK: 5150024404

JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER: 5150024540

JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH: 5150024545

JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER: 5150024548

JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH: 5150024572

JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK: 5150024769

JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK: 5150024776

JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150025499

JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150025518

JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER: 5150025530

JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK: 5150025542

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150025565

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150025574

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY: 5150025578

JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150072001

JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150072002

JIF TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY: 5150075007

JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER: 5150041418

JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT: 5150092100

If consumers have products matching the above description in their possession, they should dispose of it immediately, Jif said. Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Jif said the recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Based on the information known to date, Jif said it was unable to estimate the financial impact of the recall either on their fiscal year ended April 30, 2022, or on their current fiscal year 2023.

