3 types of Skippy peanut butter recalled

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

April 1, 2022, 5:55 AM

Around 161,692 pounds of Skippy Peanut Butter is being voluntarily recalled by the company because of a possibility small bits of stainless steel from manufacturing equipment got into the food.

Check your pantry. Roughly 161,692 pounds of Skippy Peanut Butter have been voluntarily recalled by the company because some jars may contain small bits of stainless steel from manufacturing equipment.

The recall applies to 9,353 cases of Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

No one has complained about the product. All retail stores selling the recalled peanut butter have been notified, the news release said.

Here are the affected products. You can find the best by date and the code on the lid of the peanut butter jar.

  • SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz — Best if Used By MAY0423 and MAY0523
  • SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter — Club, 2/40oz — Best if Used By MAY0523
  • SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz — Best if Used By MAY0623 and MAY0723
  • SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14oz — Best if Used By MAY1023

Consumers who have any jars of the peanut butter can bring it back to the store for an exchange. Or they can call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement department from 8 a.m.  to 4 p.m. Central Time at 1-866-475-4779 or visit the website www.peanutbutter.com.

