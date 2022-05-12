RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits Ukraine's east | Ukraine puts captured Russian on trial | Quick Senate OK ahead for Ukraine aid | Biden: Ag exports can aid Ukraine
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

May 12, 2022, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The stock market ended another erratic day of trading with mixed results on Thursday as investors grapple to understand what’s next with inflation and the U.S. central bank’s response to it.

The S&P 500 erased most of an early slump to close only slightly lower, largely because of drops in a few tech giants like Apple and Microsoft. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell and the Nasdaq eked out a gain.

The Labor Department reported that wholesale prices soared 11% in April from a year earlier. That follows a hot report on inflation at the consumer level on Wednesday.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 5.10 points, or 0.1%, to 3,930.08.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103.81 points, or 0.3%, to 31,730.30.

The Nasdaq rose 6.73 points, or 0.1%, to 11,370.96.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.24 points, or 1.2%, to 1,739.38.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 193.26 points, or 4.7%.

The Dow is down 1,169.07 points, or 3.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 773.70 points, or 6.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 100.18 points, or 5.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 836.10 points, or 17.5%.

The Dow is down 4,608 points, or 12.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,274.01 points, or 27.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 505.93 points, or 22.5%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

EEOC, DOJ 'sounding alarm’ over AI hiring tools that screen out disabled applicants

Spy agencies look to standardize use of open source intelligence

Challenge to USPS fleet cost analysis advances to House floor after committee vote

House advances bill to boost pay, benefits system for TSA employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up