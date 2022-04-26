RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | How is Trans-Dniester related to war? | Russia pounds eastern Ukraine | War heats up cooking oil prices | Photos
Wawa’s big expansion includes new Sterling store opening this week

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 26, 2022, 8:36 AM

Gas and convenience store chain Wawa has aggressive growth plans in the coming years, and its newest D.C.-area location opens April 28 in Sterling, Virginia.

The Sterling location, at 45950 Russell Branch Parkway, is the ninth new location Wawa has opened this year. It said it plans to open a total of 54 stores this year, including in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida and the District.

Wawa is actively involved in charitable organizations through its own foundation. As with other grand openings, the Sterling Wawa store will host its Hoagies for Heroes hoagie-building competition for local first responders from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s office, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, and Kincora Fire and EMS. The team that builds the most hoagies in three minutes will receive a $1,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

Wawa has partnered with Children’s Miracle Network for customer donations through May 29 at any of its existing 960 stores

Each new opening this year also features Wawa’s 2022 Day Brighteners Tour. Sterling area residents have the opportunity to nominate an individual or organization making a positive impact on the local area.

Wawa plans to double its store count by 2030, according to the Washington Business Journal, concentrating on the Interstate 95 corridor from D.C. to Florida. Its large-format gas stations are now Tesla’s largest charging station partner.

Wawa also began opening smaller, urban format stores recently, including several that have opened in the District.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

