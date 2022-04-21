Tysons senior living high-rise, with 7-figure condos, 80% pre-sold

A pair of senior living high-rises and community being developed in Tysons, Virginia, is already 80% pre-sold, and the project won’t be finished until 2024.

Construction on The Mather began in October, and is now going vertical. The project was originally announced in 2019.

Phase one includes 179 homes and phase two will have 114 units. The developer secured $350 million in financing during the height of the pandemic.

The Mather, being co-developed by Evanston, Illinois-based senior community developer Mather and Westminster Capital, is a $500 million project at 7929 Westpark Drive with luxury condos ranging from about $650,000 to $4.2 million. The average unit size is 1,500 square feet, but they range from 850 to more than 3,000 square feet.

All will have Smart Home technology.

It will also have additional assisted living units. Mather calls it a Life Plan Community, meaning those who buy can plan for it to be a home that supports continuum living options, including future health care.

The Mather community will also include social, wellness and cultural programs for residents, a three acre park and retail and restaurant space.

Sales are available to buyers 62 and older.

Mather has also partnered with Fairfax County to provide wellness and learning programs for residents 50 and older in 14,000 square feet of first-floor space.