Limited-edition Stoli donates proceeds to Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 19, 2022, 9:50 AM

Stolichnaya is not produced in Russia and it wants to make that perfectly clear with a limited-edition vodka and proceeds going to relief efforts in Ukraine.

It is now officially no longer Stolichnaya, announcing a name change to just Stoli in March in direct response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Luxembourg-based Stoli Group has released the vodka in a bottle with a label drawing from the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Sales will be donated to World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit founded by D.C. chef Jose Andres. World Central Kitchen has been providing meals to refugees fleeing Ukraine as well as Ukrainians who are staying in cities impacted by the war.

Stoli Vodka’s production facilities have been located in Latvia since 2000.

Stoli Group said the limited-edition vodka is part of its goal to raising $1 million for World Central Kitchen by Aug. 24 — to celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day.

“As Ukrainians continue to suffer unimaginable losses, we are doing our small part to show unequivocal support,” said Stoli Group CEO Damian McKinney.

“This Stoli Vodka bottle will not only provide financial resources to Ukraine, but is also a symbol of solidarity.

World Central Kitchen has served more than 6 million meals to date across Ukraine, Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Spain, and works with local restaurants, caterers and food trucks.

It serves more than 300,000 meals daily in the region now.

Stoli Group has also launched a charitable cocktail program called “Cocktails for Ukraine” which encourages bars and restaurants to donate $1 for every Stoli cocktail sold to WCK.

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

