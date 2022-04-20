RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pressures Mariupol | Why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol | Chernobyl seizure 'nightmare' | Japan revokes Russia's 'favored nation' status
Dogfish Head Alehouse in Falls Church is closing

April 20, 2022, 8:25 AM

Last call for the Falls Church, Virginia, outpost of Dogfish Head Alehouse comes next month. It is not for lack of fans, but for lack of a lease.

The Seven Corners location, at 6220 Leesburg Pike, will close May 15 after 15 years.

“Upon renewal of our lease, we were not able to come to terms with the property owner and as such our time has come to an end,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post. “Words alone can’t express the amount of overwhelming gratitude and support that we have experienced from the community as a whole and specifically from our loyal fans.”

Annandale Today first reported on the closing, citing co-owner Joe Hospital as saying Saul Centers, the owner of the Seven Corners Shopping Center, raised the rent enough to make it unfeasible to run the business.

Hospital, who also co-owns Dogfish Head Alehouse locations in Fairfax and Gaithersburg, told Annandale Today that soaring food costs are also now a big challenge, saying some items, such as chicken wings and fresh produce, are up 100%.

The Dogfish Head Alehouse locations in Fairfax and Gaithersburg are not affected by the Falls Church closing.

Dogfish Head Alehouse locations operate independently from Delaware’s Dogfish Head Brewery, through an exclusive licensing agreement.

Dogfish Head, whose first brewpub opened in Rehoboth Beach in 1995, is now one of the nation’s largest craft brewers. It merged with Boston Beer in 2019.

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

