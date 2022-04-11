RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War shrinking Ukraine's economy | Russia boosts firepower | PHOTOS: Russia-Ukraine war, April 8-11
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 3:15 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $3.97 to $94.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $4.30 to $98.48 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 13 cents to $3 a gallon. May heating oil fell 5 cents to $3.27 a gallon. May natural gas rose 36 cents to $6.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $2.60 to $1,948.20 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 17 cents to $24.99 an ounce and May copper fell 9 cents to $4.63 a pound.

The dollar rose to 125.46 Japanese yen from 124.37 yen. The euro rose to $1.0890 from $1.0885.

