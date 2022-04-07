Amazon Fresh brings new store with cashier-less tech to Fairfax

Amazon Fresh plans locations across Northern Virginia, featuring cashier-less technology. One opened in Fairfax on Thursday.

The first full-size Amazon Fresh grocery store on the east coast to feature its “Just Walk Out” cashier-less technology opened Thursday morning in Fairfax, Virginia.

Amazon Fresh opened its 30,000-square-foot store at 10360 Fairfax Blvd. in the Point 50 shopping center.

The “Just Walk Out” technology is already an option at other Amazon Fresh grocery stores with a smaller footprint, including several that have opened in the D.C. area, and the smaller convenience-type Amazon Go stores. It is in use at the Whole Foods in D.C.’s Glover Park, which reopened in Feb., as well.

“Just Walk Out” uses a combination of computer vision, sensor fusion and deep learning. Customers have three ways to shop. They can scan a QR code in the Amazon app; hover their palm using Amazon One, which is similar to a fingerprint; or insert a credit or debit card linked to their Amazon account.

Amazon Fresh said despite the technology, it still accepts cash, SNAP/EBT, credit or debit cards as payment.

“We’re thrilled Amazon has decided to bring this technology to Fairfax — a city that embraces innovation and technology — for the benefit of our residents, office workers, and visitors. Amazon has been a great partner in the development of this Fresh store, and we are looking forward to welcoming them into our community,” said Fairfax Mayor David Meyer.

Amazon Fresh said the Fairfax location will help support the surrounding area by donating eligible unsold food from the store to area food banks including the Capital Area Food Bank.

“With rates of need still extremely elevated in our region, having new sources of high-quality food for the neighbors we serve has never been more important,” said Radha Muthiah, president and CEO of the Capital Area Food Bank. “We’re grateful to our partners at Amazon Fresh for connecting our communities with the nutrition they need to thrive today and tomorrow.”

Amazon Fresh said in addition to the new Fairfax store, it has other Northern Virginia locations planned in Lorton, Manassas and Arlington.

The company said hiring is for those three stores is underway, as it aims to fill hundreds of full- and part-time positions.

A map of the new Amazon Fresh Fairfax location is below.