RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fighting looms over eastern front | Ukraine seeks arms from NATO | Why is Russia focus on the east? | Photos
Home » Business & Finance » Amazon Fresh brings new…

Amazon Fresh brings new store with cashier-less tech to Fairfax

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

April 7, 2022, 11:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The first full-size Amazon Fresh grocery store on the east coast to feature its “Just Walk Out” cashier-less technology opened Thursday morning in Fairfax, Virginia.

Amazon Fresh opened its 30,000-square-foot store at 10360 Fairfax Blvd. in the Point 50 shopping center.

The “Just Walk Out” technology is already an option at other Amazon Fresh grocery stores with a smaller footprint, including several that have opened in the D.C. area, and the smaller convenience-type Amazon Go stores. It is in use at the Whole Foods in D.C.’s Glover Park, which reopened in Feb., as well.

“Just Walk Out” uses a combination of computer vision, sensor fusion and deep learning. Customers have three ways to shop. They can scan a QR code in the Amazon app; hover their palm using Amazon One, which is similar to a fingerprint; or insert a credit or debit card linked to their Amazon account.

Amazon Fresh said despite the technology, it still accepts cash, SNAP/EBT, credit or debit cards as payment.

“We’re thrilled Amazon has decided to bring this technology to Fairfax — a city that embraces innovation and technology — for the benefit of our residents, office workers, and visitors. Amazon has been a great partner in the development of this Fresh store, and we are looking forward to welcoming them into our community,” said Fairfax Mayor David Meyer.

Amazon Fresh said the Fairfax location will help support the surrounding area by donating eligible unsold food from the store to area food banks including the Capital Area Food Bank.

“With rates of need still extremely elevated in our region, having new sources of high-quality food for the neighbors we serve has never been more important,” said Radha Muthiah, president and CEO of the Capital Area Food Bank. “We’re grateful to our partners at Amazon Fresh for connecting our communities with the nutrition they need to thrive today and tomorrow.”

Amazon Fresh said in addition to the new Fairfax store, it has other Northern Virginia locations planned in Lorton, Manassas and Arlington.

The company said hiring is for those three stores is underway, as it aims to fill hundreds of full- and part-time positions.

A map of the new Amazon Fresh Fairfax location is below.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden signs USPS reform legislation into law, as agency seeks higher mail prices

Preliminary findings show service members in remote bases more likely to attempt suicide

Retirement backlog continues to reach record highs despite processing improvements

GSA's new blanket purchase agreement focuses on scalable cloud solutions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up