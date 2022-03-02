CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Business & Finance » Alexandria Wegmans opens in…

Alexandria Wegmans opens in May; it’s still hiring

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 2, 2022, 9:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wegmans Food Markets will open its newest D.C.-area store, in Alexandria’s Carlyle neighborhood, on May 11.

The company began hiring for the store back in September, but it is still recruiting for the 450 full- and part-time positions. Wegmans did not say how many unfilled jobs remain, but did say the jobs span departments throughout the store, including sushi, pizza, prepared foods, deli, cheese, seafood, grocery stockers and cashiers.

It continues to take to take job applications for the Alexandria store online.

The store will include Wegmans popular Burger Bar, as well as a bar and a restaurant foods section.

The 81,000-square-foot Carlyle Wegmans store is part of the $400 million, nearly 1-million-square-foot Carlyle Crossing development off the Capital Beltway at the Eisenhower Avenue exit and next to the Eisenhower Metro. It includes more than 700 apartments and 200,000 square feet of retail.

Wegmans also will open its first store in the District sometime this summer, anchoring City Ridge, the mixed-used redevelopment of the former Fannie Mae headquarters at 3900 Wisconsin Avenue NW.

Wegmans now has 107 stores in seven states, including more than 20 stores in the D.C. suburbs.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

February TSP performance sees improvement over January

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up