Alexandria Wegmans opens in May; it’s still hiring

Wegmans Food Markets will open its newest D.C.-area store, in Alexandria’s Carlyle neighborhood, on May 11.

Wegmans Food Markets will open its newest D.C.-area store, in Alexandria’s Carlyle neighborhood, on May 11.

The company began hiring for the store back in September, but it is still recruiting for the 450 full- and part-time positions. Wegmans did not say how many unfilled jobs remain, but did say the jobs span departments throughout the store, including sushi, pizza, prepared foods, deli, cheese, seafood, grocery stockers and cashiers.

It continues to take to take job applications for the Alexandria store online.

The store will include Wegmans popular Burger Bar, as well as a bar and a restaurant foods section.

The 81,000-square-foot Carlyle Wegmans store is part of the $400 million, nearly 1-million-square-foot Carlyle Crossing development off the Capital Beltway at the Eisenhower Avenue exit and next to the Eisenhower Metro. It includes more than 700 apartments and 200,000 square feet of retail.

Wegmans also will open its first store in the District sometime this summer, anchoring City Ridge, the mixed-used redevelopment of the former Fannie Mae headquarters at 3900 Wisconsin Avenue NW.

Wegmans now has 107 stores in seven states, including more than 20 stores in the D.C. suburbs.