RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Home » Business & Finance » Stratolaunch, testing world's biggest…

Stratolaunch, testing world’s biggest plane, opens offices in Arlington’s National Landing

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 18, 2022, 9:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

California-based Stratolaunch, which is testing the largest aircraft ever built, has established a permanent D.C.-area office.

It’s in National Landing, the Crystal City area of Arlington County, Virginia.

Stratolaunch was founded in 2011 by the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft. Allen died in 2018, and the company was acquired by private investor Cerberus Capital Management a year later. Its Roc carrier aircraft is being tested as a midair launch aircraft for hypersonic vehicles, which is of particular interest to defense contractors, including those in the D.C. region.

“The office location positions our company at the epicenter of where many defense decisions are being made relative to the nation’s hypersonic development path,” said Zachary Trevor, president and COO of Stratolaunch. “We’re here because we can contribute solutions and meet the needs of our country’s national security strategy.”

Stratolaunch will have a D.C. office in Arlington. (Courtesy Stratolaunch)

Last month, Stratolaunch successfully completed the fourth test flight of Roc at the Mojave Air and Space Port in California.

Roc has a wingspan of 385 feet, longer than a football field including the end zones, and six Boeing 747 jet engines. It is designed to take off and land from a runway like other planes, and after reaching cruising altitude, release one or more hypersonic speed vehicles. Its payload capacity is over 500,000 pounds.

Allen’s original vision for the flight technology was for a less expensive way to launch satellites into space, as an alternative to more expensive rocket launches.

The company also is developing its own hypersonic vehicles. The Talon-A is a 28-foot long reusable rocket capable of traveling at Mach-6.

Stratolaunch’s National Landing office is at 251 18th St., a JBG Smith building atop the Crystal City Metro. Its official headquarters is at the Mojave Air and Space Port, with corporate offices in Seattle.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up