New low-cost airline Avelo comes to BWI Marshall

Avelo Airlines, launched last spring with a handful of destinations out of its bases in Burbank, California, and New Haven, Connecticut, will start service from BWI Marshall Airport to Tweed-New Haven Airport on May 26.

Avelo will initially operate five weekly nonstop flights from BWI to New Haven, and expand to six weekly flights in mid-June. It will use Boeing 737-700 planes on the BWI Marshall to New Haven route.

Avelo currently operates service to 18 destinations in the U.S. BWI Marshall is one of seven new airports it will add to its routes in May.

Avelo Airlines is the third new airline adding service at BWI Marshall. PLAY will start nonstop flights to Reykjavik, Iceland, in April. Icelandair will start service to Reykjavik in May.

German airline Condor will resume service from BWI Marshall to Frankfurt with three weekly flights starting May 25.

Air Canada resumes service from BWI Marshall to Toronto in May, and Montreal in June. Those flights were suspended two years ago.