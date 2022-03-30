Jersey Mike’s donates all sales Wednesday to Special Olympics

Jersey Mike’s Subs pledges to donate 100% of sales March 30 to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and Special Olympics state programs.

Jersey Mike’s Subs continues more than a decade of aggressive charitable giving, pledging to donate 100% of sales March 30 to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and Special Olympics state programs.

It includes all of the more than 2,000 Jersey Mike’s locations, and the company estimates it will total more than $10 million. Jersey Mike’s has 20 locations in the D.C. area. Alexandria Living reports it may open its newest location at the Alexandria Commons Shopping Center.

The restaurants have been sponsoring fundraising opportunities at its locations through the month of March for the Special Olympics. It is part of the chain’s annual Month of Giving Campaign, which began in 2011.

Jersey Mike’s said those campaigns have raised more than $47 million

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games are June 5 through June 12 in Orlando, Florida, and will draw more than 5,500 athletes and coaches. Jersey Mike’s is the Presenting Partner for the games, hosted this year by Disney.

Jersey Mike’s opened its first location, then called Mike’s Subs, in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, in 1956, and was one of the pioneers of the submarine sandwich. The company now has more than 19,000 employees, and had more than $970 million in revenue in 2021.