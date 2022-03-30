RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian pledge draws skepticism | UN: Ukraine's food crisis is worst since WWII | Soccer club owner Abramovich seen at talks | How to help
Home » Business & Finance » Jersey Mike's donates all…

Jersey Mike’s donates all sales Wednesday to Special Olympics

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 30, 2022, 8:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jersey Mike’s Subs continues more than a decade of aggressive charitable giving, pledging to donate 100% of sales March 30 to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and Special Olympics state programs.

It includes all of the more than 2,000 Jersey Mike’s locations, and the company estimates it will total more than $10 million. Jersey Mike’s has 20 locations in the D.C. area. Alexandria Living reports it may open its newest location at the Alexandria Commons Shopping Center.

The restaurants have been sponsoring fundraising opportunities at its locations through the month of March for the Special Olympics. It is part of the chain’s annual Month of Giving Campaign, which began in 2011.

Jersey Mike’s said those campaigns have raised more than $47 million

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games are June 5 through June 12 in Orlando, Florida, and will draw more than 5,500 athletes and coaches. Jersey Mike’s is the Presenting Partner for the games, hosted this year by Disney.

Jersey Mike’s opened its first location, then called Mike’s Subs, in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, in 1956, and was one of the pioneers of the submarine sandwich. The company now has more than 19,000 employees, and had more than $970 million in revenue in 2021.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

DoD's multibillion-dollar cloud procurement delayed by another eight months

DoD Cloud Exchange: Navy’s Aaron Weis on accelerating transformation

White House looks to give USPS $5B to support election mail over next decade

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up