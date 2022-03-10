How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks slipped on Wall Street Thursday as markets remain choppy amid uncertainty about where inflation, interest rates and the global…

Listen now to WTOP News

Stocks slipped on Wall Street Thursday as markets remain choppy amid uncertainty about where inflation, interest rates and the global economy are heading.

The S&P 500 had its fifth drop in the last six days. The slide marks another reversal for U.S. stocks, which just a day earlier surged to their biggest gain since June 2020. Oil prices had their own swings, with a barrel of U.S. crude jumping as much as 5.7%, before ending down 2.5%. The worry in markets is the economy may be set to struggle under a toxic cocktail of persistently high inflation and slowing growth.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 18.36 points, or 0.4%, to 4,259.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.18 points, or 0.3%, to 33,174.07.

The Nasdaq fell 125.58 points, or 0.9%, to 13,129.96.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.62 points, or 0.2%, to 2,011.67.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 69.35 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is down 440.73 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 183.48 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 10.77 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 506.66 points, or 10.6%.

The Dow is down 3,164.23 points, or 8.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,515.01 points, or 16.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 233.64 points, or 10.4%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.