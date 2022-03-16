RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Hook & Reel brings seafood boils to Wheaton Mall

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 16, 2022, 8:52 AM

Fast-growing Cajun seafood chain Hook & Reel, whose first restaurant opened in Lanham, Maryland, in 2013, opened its latest Maryland location this week at Westfield Wheaton Mall.

While its menu includes Po’boy sandwiches and fried fish baskets, one of its most popular menu items is its seafood boils, where diners mix and match their favorite seafoods, pick a sauce and spice level, and extras like corn on the cob and potatoes, and watch it served tableside.

There are more than a dozen seafood choices for boils, including snow crab legs, blue crab, lobster, mussels, scallops, shrimp and crawfish.

Hook & Reel boasts a robust Cajun menu. (Courtesy Hook & Reel)

Bibs and gloves let diners get as messy as they want.

The Wheaton location’s menu and prices are online, though crab and lobster prices are listed as “market price.”

The restaurant is large, with 300-seats and a full-service bar. It is located between Party City and AMC Theatres.

The Wheaton Mall location is the 74th location for Hook & Reel in the U.S., and its 10th in the D.C. region. It joins nearly two dozen other restaurants at the mall.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

