Hook & Reel brings seafood boils to Wheaton Mall

Fast-growing Cajun seafood chain Hook & Reel, whose first restaurant opened in Lanham, Maryland, in 2013, opened its latest Maryland location this week at Westfield Wheaton Mall.

While its menu includes Po’boy sandwiches and fried fish baskets, one of its most popular menu items is its seafood boils, where diners mix and match their favorite seafoods, pick a sauce and spice level, and extras like corn on the cob and potatoes, and watch it served tableside.

There are more than a dozen seafood choices for boils, including snow crab legs, blue crab, lobster, mussels, scallops, shrimp and crawfish.

Bibs and gloves let diners get as messy as they want.

The Wheaton location’s menu and prices are online, though crab and lobster prices are listed as “market price.”

The restaurant is large, with 300-seats and a full-service bar. It is located between Party City and AMC Theatres.

The Wheaton Mall location is the 74th location for Hook & Reel in the U.S., and its 10th in the D.C. region. It joins nearly two dozen other restaurants at the mall.