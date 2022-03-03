CORONAVIRUS NEWS: George Mason eases restrictions | Metro gets additional COVID relief funds | COVID's impact on economy | Latest COVID-19 cases
Free college for thousands of DC-area Amazon workers

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 3, 2022, 12:30 PM

Amazon has expanded its career advancement programs for 750,000 hourly employees in the U.S., and has partnered with several colleges in Virginia and Maryland for tuition-free courses and degrees.

Amazon has thousands of hourly employees that are eligible at D.C. and Baltimore-area fulfillment and distribution centers.

The partnerships in Maryland and Virginia are with:

  • Northern Virginia Community College
  • University of Maryland Global Campus
  • Anne Arundel Community College
  • Community College of Baltimore County
  • J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College
  • John Tyler Community College
  • Lord Fairfax Community College
  • Towson University
  • Virginia Commonwealth University

The upskilling opportunities are part of Amazon’s Career Choice Program, which has a 2025 goal of a $1.2 billion commitment to upskill more than 300,000 Amazon employees.

The fully funded college tuition is being offered to hourly employees after 90 days of employment, who can pursue courses, earn a bachelor’s degree, industry certifications, high school completion programs and English-language proficiency.

Amazon covers 100% of the cost.

Employees are able to take classes online, in-person at local campuses, or at on-site classrooms Amazon is building at its fulfillment centers.

Amazon already has Career Choice classrooms at fulfillment centers in Chester, Virginia, and Baltimore and Sparrows Point in Maryland.

As of the most recent expansion, announced this week, Amazon is now working with more than 180 education provides across this U.S.

“We’re committed to empowering our employees with bay access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere,” said Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of Global Customer Fulfillment.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

