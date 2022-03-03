Foxtrot’s Old Town market and cafe is now open

Chicago-based Foxtrot Market continues its D.C.-area expansion, opening its first location in Northern Virginia in Alexandria’s Old Town.

Chicago-based Foxtrot Market continues its D.C.-area expansion, opening its first location in Northern Virginia in Alexandria's Old Town.

Foxtrot opened its first D.C. location in Georgetown one year ago, and shortly thereafter opened a second location in Mount Vernon Triangle, then another in Dupont Circle.

It also has a lease for a location in Logan Circle, with potentially more planned.

Foxtrot, a combination all-day cafe and neighborhood market, also offers neighborhood delivery. Its Old Town store is at 701 King Street. It is the company’s first two-story location with both market and mezzanine seating. The company said it rehabbed and restored the building to keep the characteristic of Old Town.

It is Foxtrot’s 18th location nationwide, and it expects to have more than 50 locations within the next two years. The company raised an additional $100 million earlier this year for expansion. Its backers have included restaurateur David Chang, Sweetgreen co-founder Nicholas Jammet and former Whole Foods CEO Walter Robb.

Like its other locations, the Old Town store has grab-and-go items, snacks, a large wine and craft beer selection — including Alexandria breweries Port City, Other Half and Solace — a large grocery selection and locally soured goods, along with its cafe.

“Alexandria is an active, vibrant and creative community that celebrate art, food and supporting local, which is what we’re all about at Foxtrot,” said Mike LaVitola, co-founder.

The first Foxtrot opened in Chicago in 2015, after originally launching as a delivery-only business in 2014. In addition to the Chicago and D.C. areas, it also has stores in Dallas.