CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Business & Finance » Foxtrot’s Old Town market…

Foxtrot’s Old Town market and cafe is now open

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 3, 2022, 2:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Chicago-based Foxtrot Market continues its D.C.-area expansion, opening its first location in Northern Virginia in Alexandria’s Old Town. (Courtesy Foxtrot)
Chicago-based Foxtrot Market continues its D.C.-area expansion, opening its first location in Northern Virginia in Alexandria’s Old Town. (Courtesy Foxtrot)

Courtesy Foxtrot
Like its other locations, the Old Town store has grab-and-go items, snacks, a large wine and craft beer selection, and a grocery section. (Courtesy Foxtrot)
Like its other locations, the Old Town store has grab-and-go items, snacks, a large wine and craft beer selection and a grocery section. (Courtesy Foxtrot)

Courtesy Foxtrot
Like its other locations, the Old Town store has grab-and-go items, snacks, a large wine and craft beer selection, and a grocery section. (Courtesy Foxtrot)
Like its other locations, the Old Town store has grab-and-go items, snacks, a large wine and craft beer selection and a grocery section. (Courtesy Foxtrot)

Courtesy Foxtrot
Like its other locations, the Old Town store has grab-and-go items, snacks, a large wine and craft beer selection and a grocery section.

Courtesy Foxtrot
(1/4)
Chicago-based Foxtrot Market continues its D.C.-area expansion, opening its first location in Northern Virginia in Alexandria’s Old Town. (Courtesy Foxtrot)
Like its other locations, the Old Town store has grab-and-go items, snacks, a large wine and craft beer selection, and a grocery section. (Courtesy Foxtrot)
Like its other locations, the Old Town store has grab-and-go items, snacks, a large wine and craft beer selection, and a grocery section. (Courtesy Foxtrot)

Chicago-based Foxtrot Market continues its D.C.-area expansion, opening its first location in Northern Virginia in Alexandria’s Old Town.

Foxtrot opened its first D.C. location in Georgetown one year ago, and shortly thereafter opened a second location in Mount Vernon Triangle, then another in Dupont Circle.

It also has a lease for a location in Logan Circle, with potentially more planned.

Foxtrot, a combination all-day cafe and neighborhood market, also offers neighborhood delivery. Its Old Town store is at 701 King Street. It is the company’s first two-story location with both market and mezzanine seating. The company said it rehabbed and restored the building to keep the characteristic of Old Town.

It is Foxtrot’s 18th location nationwide, and it expects to have more than 50 locations within the next two years. The company raised an additional $100 million earlier this year for expansion. Its backers have included restaurateur David Chang, Sweetgreen co-founder Nicholas Jammet and former Whole Foods CEO Walter Robb.

Like its other locations, the Old Town store has grab-and-go items, snacks, a large wine and craft beer selection — including Alexandria breweries Port City, Other Half and Solace — a large grocery selection and locally soured goods, along with its cafe.

“Alexandria is an active, vibrant and creative community that celebrate art, food and supporting local, which is what we’re all about at Foxtrot,” said Mike LaVitola, co-founder.

The first Foxtrot opened in Chicago in 2015, after originally launching as a delivery-only business in 2014. In addition to the Chicago and D.C. areas, it also has stores in Dallas.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

GAO rejects legal challenges to multibillion dollar military moving contract

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up