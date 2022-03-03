CORONAVIRUS NEWS: George Mason eases restrictions | Metro gets additional COVID relief funds | COVID's impact on economy | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Business & Finance » DC's BLT Steak reopens…

DC’s BLT Steak reopens (with its $120 porterhouse)

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 3, 2022, 9:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New York-based BLT Restaurant Group reopens its BLT Steak DC outpost March 5, after closing last year for a top-to-bottom renovation.

BLT Steak DC, at 1625 I St. NW, has new saddle leather booths, a 16-seat bar and a private dining room. The newly renovated 13,000-square-foot rooftop terrace — which overlooks the White House, Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial — can accommodate up to 250 people.

The BLT Steak DC originally opened in 2006.

BLT Steak makes the top 20 list for the most expensive restaurants in D.C. Entrees on the new menu range from $36 to $120 (a porterhouse for two). But you do get its complimentary signature duck pate with Gruyere cheese popovers.

And you get to choose from Black Angus, USDA Prime, American and Japanese Wagyu beef.

BLT Steak DC will initially be open for dinner only five nights a week, though it said it will likely add lunch as D.C.’s restaurant business picks up.

BLT Restaurant Group also runs BLT Prime by David Burke at the Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Ave. NW.

There are 13 BLT Steak and BLT Prime locations. The company also owns The Florentine in Chicago, and Casa Nonna, with locations in New York and Aruba.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up