DC’s BLT Steak reopens (with its $120 porterhouse)

BLT Steak DC, at 1625 I Street, N.W., has new saddle leather booths, a 16-seat bar, and a private dining room. The newly-renovated 13,000-square-foot rooftop terrace, which overlooks the White House, Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial, can accommodate up to 250 people.

New York-based BLT Restaurant Group reopens its BLT Steak DC outpost March 5, after closing last year for a top-to-bottom renovation.

BLT Steak DC, at 1625 I St. NW, has new saddle leather booths, a 16-seat bar and a private dining room. The newly renovated 13,000-square-foot rooftop terrace — which overlooks the White House, Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial — can accommodate up to 250 people.

The BLT Steak DC originally opened in 2006.

BLT Steak makes the top 20 list for the most expensive restaurants in D.C. Entrees on the new menu range from $36 to $120 (a porterhouse for two). But you do get its complimentary signature duck pate with Gruyere cheese popovers.

And you get to choose from Black Angus, USDA Prime, American and Japanese Wagyu beef.

BLT Steak DC will initially be open for dinner only five nights a week, though it said it will likely add lunch as D.C.’s restaurant business picks up.

BLT Restaurant Group also runs BLT Prime by David Burke at the Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Ave. NW.

There are 13 BLT Steak and BLT Prime locations. The company also owns The Florentine in Chicago, and Casa Nonna, with locations in New York and Aruba.