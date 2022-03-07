CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaches 6M | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | Latest COVID-19 cases
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 7, 2022, 3:26 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $3.72 to $119.40 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $5.10 to $123.21 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 3 cents to $3.57 a gallon. April heating oil rose 14 cents to $3.92 a gallon. April natural gas fell 19 cents to $4.83 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $29.30 to $1,995.90 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 7 cents to $25.72 an ounce and May copper fell 21 cents to $4.73 a pound.

The dollar fell to 115.43 Japanese yen from 115.58 yen. The euro fell to $1.1060 from $1.1126.

