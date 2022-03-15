RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Home » Business & Finance » $82M in Amazon loans…

$82M in Amazon loans to fund affordable housing at 2 Metro stops

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 15, 2022, 11:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Amazon awarded almost $82 million in low-rate loans to developers for affordable housing projects at two Metro stops in Prince George’s County, Maryland, part of its commitment to provide developer funding for below-market rate loans to build affordable homes near public transportation sites in partnership with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority

Bethesda, Maryland-based developer Urban Atlantic will receive $25.4 million to help fund construction of The Margaux, a 291-unit apartment building at the New Carrollton Metro Station. It will be part of a 2.3-million-square-foot mixed-use development that will include Metro’s new headquarters, offices and retail.

The Margaux will be completed in 2023. It is the second apartment community developed by Urban Atlantic at New Carrollton. The Stella opened last summer.

The Margaux rendering
The Margaux will have 291 apartments when completed in 2023. (Courtesy Urban Atlantic)

Providence, Rhode Island-based Gilbane Development Co. is receiving $56.3 million in low-rate financing for Atworth at the College Park Metro, a 451-unit apartment building adjacent to the Metro stop and the under-construction Purple Line light rail project.

Atworth also includes a public park, and is within walking distance of the University of Maryland College Park campus.

Both communities will have guaranteed affordable rents for 98 years.

The $2 billion Amazon Housing Equity Fund is committed to preserving and help fund the building of 20,000 affordable homes at its three hubs in Arlington, Nashville and Washington State’s Puget Sound region. Since January 2021, it has invested $1.2 billion to create or preserve more than 8,000 affordable homes for families earning between 30% and 80% of area median incomes, all within a 10-mile walk to public transit.

Metro’s Joint Development Program sells or leases property to private developers to maximize transit-oriented developments.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

EPA wants digitization and enterprise solutions for a hybrid workforce post-pandemic

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up