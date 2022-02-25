Old Town’s The Atrium Building shows off its multimillion-dollar facelift

The Atrium Building, an office building at 277 S. Washington Street in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, has wrapped up an 18-month, $5 million top-to-bottom renovation.

The Atrium Building, an office building at 277 S. Washington Street in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, has wrapped up an 18-month, $5 million top-to-bottom renovation, including the addition of a penthouse-level conference room and rooftop terrace with views of the Potomac River, Old Town and National Harbor.

The Atrium Building was constructed in 1978 as the headquarters for Time Life Inc. It was acquired by Bethesda, Maryland-based W.C. & A.N. Miller Development Company from Carr Company in 2015.

“It has been a tough and challenging time for our contractors and us to ensure that we deliver on time and materialize our vision for the building,” said Robert Miller, chief executive of W.C. & A.N. Miller. “All of the improvements and amenities that we invested in have made the building more functional and aligned with today’s workforce expectations.”

Those new amenities include a new atrium lobby with lounges and huddle areas, a golf simulator room, showers, lockers, a bike room and a grand staircase that connects to the penthouse and terrace.

Avison Young manages office leases at The Atrium Building.

Current tenants at The Atrium Building include the American Staffing Association, Mae’s Market & Cafe, Barre3 and Get Fit by Carlo.