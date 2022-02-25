CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Business & Finance » Old Town's The Atrium…

Old Town’s The Atrium Building shows off its multimillion-dollar facelift

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 25, 2022, 10:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The Atrium Building in Old Town Alexandria has wrapped up an 18-month, $5 million top-to-bottom renovation.

Courtesy W.C. & A.N. Miller
The Atrium Building features views of the Potomac River, Old Town and National Harbor.

Courtesy W.C. & A.N. Miller
The Atrium Building lobby.

Courtesy W.C. & A.N. Miller
The Atrium Building includes a golf simulator room.

Courtesy W.C. & A.N. Miller
(1/4)

The Atrium Building, an office building at 277 S. Washington Street in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, has wrapped up an 18-month, $5 million top-to-bottom renovation, including the addition of a penthouse-level conference room and rooftop terrace with views of the Potomac River, Old Town and National Harbor.

The Atrium Building was constructed in 1978 as the headquarters for Time Life Inc. It was acquired by Bethesda, Maryland-based W.C. & A.N. Miller Development Company from Carr Company in 2015.

“It has been a tough and challenging time for our contractors and us to ensure that we deliver on time and materialize our vision for the building,” said Robert Miller, chief executive of W.C. & A.N. Miller. “All of the improvements and amenities that we invested in have made the building more functional and aligned with today’s workforce expectations.”

Those new amenities include a new atrium lobby with lounges and huddle areas, a golf simulator room, showers, lockers, a bike room and a grand staircase that connects to the penthouse and terrace.

Avison Young manages office leases at The Atrium Building.

Current tenants at The Atrium Building include the American Staffing Association, Mae’s Market & Cafe, Barre3 and Get Fit by Carlo.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up