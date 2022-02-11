OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » Business & Finance » Md.-based Novavax says COVID-19…

Md.-based Novavax says COVID-19 vaccine effective in teens

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 11, 2022, 9:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Novavax will supplement its global regulatory filings for its COVID-19 vaccine with new data that shows its vaccine is effective for protecting teenagers.

Novavax said it achieved 80% efficacy in adolescents aged 12 through 17 in clinical trials across 73 sites in the U.S. The trials were conducted when the Delta variant was the predominant strain in the U.S.

The trials involved about 2,500 adolescents. There were no significant safety concerns, it said.

The two-dose, protein-based Novavax vaccine differs from the mRNA vaccines approved from Pfizer, Moderna and the vector vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

“We believe the Novavax vaccine offers a differentiated technology option for this younger population given its established protein-based technology already used in other vaccines, and the positive responses demonstrated against variants,” said Dr. Filip Dubovsky, chief medical officer at Novavax.

Novavax said it expects to start additional studies globally to evaluate younger age groups in the second quarter.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, Novavax announced that its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine proved safe and effective in a study of 12- to 17-year-olds. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Novavax formally applied for emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this month.

It has received conditional approval for the vaccine from U.K. regulators. It had previously received conditional approvals from the European Union and the World Health Organization, and authorization in India. The vaccine is already being distributed in Indonesia and the Philippines.

Earlier this month, Israel’s Ministry of Health agreed to purchase up to 10 million doses of the Novavax vaccine.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up