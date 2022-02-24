Lantheus, South Jersey rise; Discovery, Rent-A-Center fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Discovery Inc., down 44 cents to $27.67.
The owner of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., up 8 cents to $19.37
The cruise line lagged the broader market after reporting a greater fourth-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.
Barrick Gold Corp., down 29 cents to $22.54.
Gold prices fell and weighed down the gold and copper miner’s stock.
South Jersey Industries Inc., up $9.36 to $32.84.
The energy services holding company is being bought by Infrastructure Investments Fund.
Lantheus Holdings Inc., up $11.29 to $40.15.
The diagnostic imaging company’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Rent-A-Center Inc., down $5.71 to $29.05.
The furniture and appliances rental company gave investors a weak profit forecast.
Live Nation Entertainment Inc., up $10.99 to $124.39.
The live entertainment promoter and venue operator reported strong fourth-quarter revenue.
Under Armour Inc., up $1.31 to $17.10.
The sports apparel company announced a $500 million stock buyback.
