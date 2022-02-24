CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
King Street Oyster Bar, Tatte Bakery sign on for DC’s City Ridge

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 24, 2022, 9:40 AM

The former Fannie Mae headquarters on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest D.C. being redeveloped as a mixed use of residential, office and retail is coming together, as two more tenants have signed leases for City Ridge.

King Street Oyster Bar will open its second D.C. location at City Ridge, and its fifth location in the D.C. area. Others are in Leesburg, Middleburg, Potomac and in D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood.

It serves at least 10 varieties of raw oysters sourced from across the country at any given time.

The 4,800-square-foot City Ridge location will include and indoor-outdoor bar with covered patio and open this fall.

Tatte Bakery & Cafe will open its sixth location in the D.C. area at City Ridge. The 3,100-square-foot location will include a cafe, pastry counter and barista bar. An opening date for Tatte wasn’t disclosed.

Boston-based Tatte Bakery, with an Israeli-inspired menu, opened its first D.C. location in 2020. In addition to its new City Ridge location, it is opening another one in Foggy Bottom.

The Wegmans-anchored City Ridge development, at 3900 Wisconsin Avenue NW, incorporates a renovation of the original Fannie Mae headquarters building built in 1958, with new construction.

Developers Roadside Development and North America Sekisui House acquired the 10-acre Fannie Mae campus for $89 million. The $750 million project, designed as an “urban village,” broke ground in late 2018.

Rendering of Roadside Development
Two more eateries, Tatte Bakery and King Street Oyster Bar, have signed leases for City Ridge, home of the former Fannie Mae headquarters on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest D.C. (Courtesy Roadside Development)

Other tenants so far include an Equinox fitness club and a KinderCare day care center.

When complete, City Ridge will have 2.1 million square feet of development with 690 apartments in four buildings, 60,000 square feet of office space, and 160,000 square feet of retail.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

