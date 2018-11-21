Wegmans-anchored former Fannie Mae HQ will be called City Ridge

Roadside Development, which acquired the Wisconsin Avenue Fannie Mae campus two years ago for $89 million, has announced the Wegmans-anchored development it plans for the site will be called City Ridge.

WASHINGTON — Roadside Development, which acquired the Fannie Mae campus in D.C. two years ago for $89 million, has announced the Wegmans-anchored development it plans for the site will be called City Ridge.

Roadside and its development partner, North America Sekisui House LLC, have also set a Dec. 1 date for the official groundbreaking on the $640 million mixed-use project.

“In a city full of architectural history, we are building City Ridge at one of the district’s most storied sites,” said Richard Lake, Roadside’s principal.

“The name City Ridge not only reflects the site’s geographical location at one of the highest points in the city, but brings to mind the aesthetic that makes this area of D.C. so special: It’s where the city meets nature,” Lake said.

The 10-acre site on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest D.C. is located at a ridgeline that separates the two stream valleys of Rock Creek Park to the east and Foundry Branch to the west.

The headline grabber about the redevelopment of the Fannie Mae Campus came in May 2017 when Wegmans, the grocery chain with a cult-like following, signed on as the anchor tenant, its first store in the District.

City Ridge will be what Roadside calls an urban village and will include eight new buildings in addition to the renovation of the historic 3900 Wisconsin Avenue building, originally constructed by Equitable Life Company in 1958 and 1962.

It will include 687 residential units and 100,000 square feet of office space.

Roadside’s other projects have included CityMarket at O in Shaw and Cityline in Tenleytown.

Fannie Mae’s new headquarters is at 1100 15th St. NW.

